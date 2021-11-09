Portland Book Festival highlights local authors, illustrators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is home to many amazing authors and illustrators who are now getting their chance to shine.

This week, Literary Arts is hosting the Portland Book Festival to highlight all the talented creators around the area. Running now through Nov. 12, the Portland Book Festival puts on a multitude of both virtual and in-person events each day — such as live streamed discussions, podcasts and writing workshops.

In-person tickets are $15 if you get them in advance and are $25 the day of. All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

For more information about the book festival, check out their website.