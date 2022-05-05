PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland boutique owner is making sure that future generations are well versed in mannequin styling.

Ragan Vanise, owner of Ragan’s Boutique, has kids come to the store every few months on weekends to style her mannequins.

“I say you have free reign, you can pick anything in the store and put together an outfit you like. You can use jewelry, shoes, purses, hats, anything,” Vanise said.

Vanise says it’s an art form that is still relevant, with storefront mannequins being one way to draw in customers in the ever-increasing online shopping world.

“I think it’s a good way for them to express themselves because I know that’s what it’s always been for me,” Vanise said.

There are cards attached to the mannequins that show the name of their young stylist. It’s a job that Izzy Young doesn’t take lightly.

“I might want to work. I might want to take over her store,” Young said.

Ragan’s Boutique is located on NE 42nd Ave. in Portland’s Hollywood District.