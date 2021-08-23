Portland Cider Company fighting hunger with unwanted fruit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again!

The Portland Cider Company is looking for excess fruit from your yard or garden to make their “PDX Community Cider.” The cider makers are taking donations of “edible quality” apples, berries and other fruits to raise money for hungry children.

You can drop off any of your unwanted fruit at their Clackamas taproom from now through the end of September. Every 10 pounds you bring in will earn you a voucher for a pint of their handmade craft cider.

Portland Cider Co. will donate 10% of sales to Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon. The project raised more than $12,000 with over 40,000 pounds of fruit donated last year.