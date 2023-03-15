PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two new ordinances approved by the Portland City Council are seeking to get more people to live full-time downtown as well as make the transition from office to housing more viable.

According to a release by the city, vacancy in Portland’s central business district is up almost 26%, and that rise is expected to continue.

Mayor Ted Wheeler shared that these ordinances came in an attempt to make converting office space more financially feasible and to help provide more housing options in the central city.

“Recognizing the enormous cost of office conversions, the City is acting to create greater financial feasibility for conversions that produce additional housing in the central city, and drive investment into empty offices for more vibrant neighborhoods in safer and more sustainable buildings,” said Wheeler. “While this isn’t a silver bullet, it’s a positive tool to overcome structural and financial barriers to reinvestment into buildings and neighborhoods. We continue to seek more state-level financial support in order to achieve scale.”

The first ordinance that passed exempts qualifying conversion projects from system development charges up to the cost of the seismic retrofit, up to $3 million.

The second adjusts the seismic improvement standard for R-2 classified buildings, which is in line with other seismic areas like San Fransisco.

The ordinances come in an effort by the city council to reinvest and reinvigorate the central city, the release said.

“These new steps will support greater activation in public spaces and increased foot traffic for small businesses to help revitalize the Central District,” City Commissioner Carmen Rubio says. “It will also help achieve our goals for sustainability by increasing density and repurposing buildings in the central city and connecting people with transit to reduce commuting.”