Portland City Council plans to vote on city budget once again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council is planning to vote on the city’s budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Wednesday — one week after failing to get approval for the overall plan.

Last Thursday, the proposed budget for the City of Portland was not approved when Commissioner Chloe Eudaly voted no about an hour after the City Council unanimously voted to defund the Gun Violence Reduction Team and school resource officers. Eudaly said she voted no last week because she wants more taken out of the police bureau.

Mayor Ted Wheeler also voted no in a procedural vote to bring the budget back for a revote this week.

Portland City Council does not approve overall budget

Professor: Police reform to take time, commitment

On Tuesday, President Trump promised federal funds for programs like some of what the Portland City Council is planning to approve in changes to PPB funding.

One of the programs is called Portland Street Response. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is the leader behind this plan to add more mental health and EMT teams on the street for 911 calls not needing an armed officer. It’s a pilot program with four teams of two people.

The mayor’s office said they are looking at Trump’s executive order and how it applies to the city. Another part of the order would be to establish a national database to track officers with excessive use of force complaints.

The PPB budget — about $245 million — is part of the whole city budget of $5.6 billion.

KOIN 6 News will be following the outcome of Wednesday’s City Council meeting and will update this story as soon as more information is available.