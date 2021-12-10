Portland couple among 11 teams on new season of ‘The Amazing Race’

A Portland couple, will among the 11 teams on the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race.” (Photo: CBS/The Amazing Race)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland couple will among the 11 teams on the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race.”

The CBS reality show throws plenty of curveballs at its contestants — but not even the show could have prepared for filming during a pandemic. The 11 teams were grounded in February 2020 before finally returning to finish their season this fall.

Husbands Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones of Portland made the cut for the season. KOIN 6 News covered the pair when their wedding flash mob dance went viral back in 2019.

Now they say they’re ready to bring their winning moves to “The Amazing Race.”

Be sure to mark your calendars — the new season kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on KOIN 6.