PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Doctor Kelly Blodgett performed dental implants the old school way for 20 years, but now the Portland dentist is using ceramic implants — and says he’s the first in the state to be using a robot to place them.

Dr. Blodgett says the Yomi Robot not only cuts down the procedure’s time but also makes everything that much more precise.

“The thing we really enjoy about the robot is the predictability,” Blodgett explained. “We can plan out where we want the implant before [our patient] comes in because she’s coming from a long way from out of town for this procedure so we want to get as much done in one day as possible.”

Blodgett’s patient Penelope came all the from Panama for this procedure. He says he’s had patients come from Europe, Central America and Trinidad.

“In the world so far, I don’t know of another practice that’s combined quite all the technologies that we have,” Blodgett stated. “And it’s not for the flash, it’s for the level of care it creates. We want to come in, have care provided and go home — whether that’s 5 miles or 5000 miles — and be comfortable, heal predictably.”

In addition to the precision of the robot, the appeal is also the energetically neutral and non-toxic nature of the ceramic implants. He’s had plenty of patients have bad reactions to the traditional, titanium implants.

“For 15 years I was placing titanium implants and for a lot of people they can work really well,” he said. “But for people who want to decrease their risk of being exposed to potentially toxic or sensitive materials, these ceramic implants make it so you don’t have to worry about that.”

