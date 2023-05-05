PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re looking to eat, drink, dance, learn or laugh, the Rose City has you covered for the next couple of days.
Here are our top picks for ways Portlanders can spend their first weekend of May.
Rip City Comedy Festival
When: Until Saturday, May 6 at various times
Where: Various venues
The first-ever Rip City Comedy Festival kicked off on Thursday, but you can catch local and visiting comics at their showcases that run through Saturday evening. Amy Miller, Jason Ellis and Derek Sheen are among the special guests on the festival lineup. Find individual tickets or weekend passes online.
Crafty Wonderland Spring Art + Craft Market
When: Friday, May 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Buy yourself something handmade or find a Mother’s Day gift at this market that features over 200 local artisans. Purchase a ticket for Friday night to get first-pick on all of the arts and crafts, or a two-hour time slot for Saturday to browse what’s left.
Impulse: Sweet 16
When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 5 at various times
Where: 4th Floor, 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205
This is the last weekend to see Impulse: Sweet 16, a 16th-anniversary performance from the Oregon Children’s Theatre’s award-winning teen improv troupe. Get tickets for a weekend evening show, late-night performance or Sunday matinee from Portland’5 Centers for the Arts.
Portland Cinco De Mayo Fiesta
When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
“Portland’s largest fiesta” will be at Tom McCall Waterfront Park all weekend long. The big Cinco De Mayo celebration includes food and drink vendors, carnival games and performances from mariachi bands. Find tickets here.
Portland Derby
When: Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 831 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214
Held in the Redd on the Central Eastside, the Portland Derby has returned following its four-year hiatus. This 21+ event consists of complimentary brunch, horse auctions, a best-dressed competition, and of course, dancing.
Free Admission at Lan Su Chinese Garden
When: Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Lan Su Chinese is offering free admission this Saturday. Garden visitors can watch the traditional attire exhibit that features clothing from six Asian countries, view the calligraphy demonstration led by Dr. Jiyu Yang or attend the other cultural programs.
Rhythm & Brunch: ‘90s R&B Edition
When: Sunday, May 7 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: 1036 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Sunday brunch will be soundtracked by ‘90s R&B at the Alberta Street Pub in Northeast Portland. Hosted by personal trainer Ashley Clinton, the event is free and open to all ages.