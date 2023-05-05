An undated photo of the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland’s Old Town. (Courtesy photo)

The Portland area is booked and busy this weekend, with artisan markets, comedy fests and improv shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether you’re looking to eat, drink, dance, learn or laugh, the Rose City has you covered for the next couple of days.

Here are our top picks for ways Portlanders can spend their first weekend of May.

When: Until Saturday, May 6 at various times

Where: Various venues

The first-ever Rip City Comedy Festival kicked off on Thursday, but you can catch local and visiting comics at their showcases that run through Saturday evening. Amy Miller, Jason Ellis and Derek Sheen are among the special guests on the festival lineup. Find individual tickets or weekend passes online.

When: Friday, May 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Buy yourself something handmade or find a Mother’s Day gift at this market that features over 200 local artisans. Purchase a ticket for Friday night to get first-pick on all of the arts and crafts, or a two-hour time slot for Saturday to browse what’s left.

When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 5 at various times

Where: 4th Floor, 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205

This is the last weekend to see Impulse: Sweet 16, a 16th-anniversary performance from the Oregon Children’s Theatre’s award-winning teen improv troupe. Get tickets for a weekend evening show, late-night performance or Sunday matinee from Portland’5 Centers for the Arts.

When: Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

“Portland’s largest fiesta” will be at Tom McCall Waterfront Park all weekend long. The big Cinco De Mayo celebration includes food and drink vendors, carnival games and performances from mariachi bands. Find tickets here.

When: Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 831 SE Salmon St, Portland, OR 97214

Held in the Redd on the Central Eastside, the Portland Derby has returned following its four-year hiatus. This 21+ event consists of complimentary brunch, horse auctions, a best-dressed competition, and of course, dancing.

When: Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Lan Su Chinese is offering free admission this Saturday. Garden visitors can watch the traditional attire exhibit that features clothing from six Asian countries, view the calligraphy demonstration led by Dr. Jiyu Yang or attend the other cultural programs.

When: Sunday, May 7 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 1036 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Sunday brunch will be soundtracked by ‘90s R&B at the Alberta Street Pub in Northeast Portland. Hosted by personal trainer Ashley Clinton, the event is free and open to all ages.