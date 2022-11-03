PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attention bunny lovers — KOIN 6 News has a story for you.
A Portland woman with a background in design and architecture used her time during the pandemic to create mod-looking furniture and houses where rabbits can eat and play.
Southeast Portland rabbits Betty and Elvis have free roam of their house. But for some alone time and meals, they have a pretty neat place to hang out.
“We’re excited to introduce the world’s first litter box cover furniture made for house free-roam rabbits,” said Jeni Nguyen, founder of Bink Rabbit Goods.
Nguyen founded Bink Rabbit goods during the pandemic after building a prototype of what she calls a “litter box solution” for life with house rabbits.
“Their water dishes are out in the open and everything, which is great,” … Plenty of room for a rabbit,” she said. “I wanted to come up with a different solution that worked better with my lifestyle and aesthetics and style.”
Nguyen launched an online campaign for funding and almost tripled the amount they had targeted. She then began production on the two different-sized models for customers.
Nguyen is an advocate of responsible bunny ownership and says rabbits shouldn’t be left too long in their enclosures.
“This was a creative outlet for me that snowballed into something bigger and the more I dug into it the more I realized it was a really big opportunity and something fun for me to pursue,” she said.
For more information check out the Bink Bunny website, where they offer a free home guide with unique tips for living harmoniously with your rabbit.