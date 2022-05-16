Freenland spirits thought the cucumber, mint and juniper aromas in its gin would make a great candle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Freeland Spirits is a women-owned and operated distillery in Northwest Portland.

The company says master distiller Molly Troupe was born wearing a pair of chemist goggles and never took them off. Her interest in science led her to a master’s degree in distillation, and eventually to Freeland Spirits.

The Portland distillery bottles its spirits in colorful, teardrop-shaped vessels and its gin has botanical notes of cucumber, mint and juniper.

Now, those aromatics can be found outside the bottle.

Freeland Spirits collaborated with Wildwood Candle Co. to capture the scent of its gin in a candle

“We hope you love this local collaboration as much as we do, and can taste and sense through the lovely aromatics of both our Gin and Wildwood’s candle,” Freeland Spirits wrote on its website.

The candles and gin are available to order on Freeland Spirits’ website. Customers can have the items shipped to them or pick them up at Freeland Spirits’ location at 2671 NW Vaughn St. in Portland.