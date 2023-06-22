PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Forest Park is the inspiration behind a local distillery’s latest creation.

On Thursday, Freeland Spirits released their new creation, Forest Gin. Some of the distilled ingredients are Douglas fir tips, chanterelle mushrooms, berries and nettle.

Freeland is five blocks away from Forest Park, which is one of the nation’s largest urban forest reserves.

In Northwest Grown, KOIN 6 recently met the master distiller at the women-led business, who showed some of the science behind making this particular gin.

“This is what we call a flavor bomb. Right now we’re doing spruce tips for our next gin product,” said Molly Troupe, the master distiller at Freeland.

Freeland says its Forest Gin is a permanent addition to its collection, which already includes bourbon whiskey and other gins.