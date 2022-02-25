PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The parents of a 6-year-old Portland girl who has cerebral palsy are asking for the public’s help raising money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van.

Elliana West is social and enjoys meeting new people. She loves being outdoors and going fishing and hiking. But as Elliana’s gotten older, it’s become harder for her parents to help her do those things. She now weighs about 50 pounds and getting her in and out of the car for adventures and appointments is turning into a challenge.

“It’s really hard on my body,” Elliana’s father Jarred West said. “I try to pretend like I’m so tough, but it’s just like, lifting at weird angles.”

The family currently owns a compact SUV and while Elliana’s wheelchair folds up, it still takes up a lot of space in the vehicle, which makes it tough when they try to pack bags to visit family members in Washington.

Elliana’s cerebral palsy also causes muscle spasticity. She can get stiff and arch her body uncontrollably while her parents are trying to get her in and out of their vehicle.

With all these issues in mind, Elliana’s parents, Jarred West and Tori Stottlemyer know it’s time to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van. However, it’s not something they can do on their own. With Elliana’s needs and frequent doctor’s appointments, only one parent can work at a time, which limits their income. So, they decided to start a GoFundMe.

“It’s kind of like everybody knows that at some point, you’re going to need a wheelchair van, but you don’t really think about it, or like plan for it because you’re trained to like take a day at a time,” Jarred said.

Tori said it’s hard to ask people for help. They know they’re asking for a lot, but the family is getting to the point where they’ll no longer be able to put Elliana in an adaptive car seat.

“I think we’re just at the point where we’re thinking about Elliana’s quality of life and that is more important than, you know, feeling as exposed or vulnerable as we do,” Tori explained.

Elliana West and her parents, Tori Stottlemyer and Jarred West, smile for a photo. Courtesy Tori Stottlemyer

Tori Stottlemyer, Jarred West and their daughter Elliana West smile for a photo. Courtesy Tori Stottlemyer

Elliana west and her father, Jarred West, hold a pumpkin together. Photo courtesy Tori Stottlemyer

Elianna West rides her adaptive bicycle. Photo courtesy Tori Stottlemyer

Elliana West sits in her pink wheelchair. She told KOIN 6 News she loves the color pink. Photo courtesy Tori Stottlemyer

She said they’re hoping to purchase a wheelchair-accessible Toyota Sienna and they’d like to raise $40,000 to purchase it.

With a vehicle like this, Tori and Jarred said Elliana could participate in so many more experiences, like playing in the snow in the mountains or taking her adaptive bicycle on family trips. It would also make getting to and from the 3-4 doctor’s appointments she has each week much easier.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child and especially when you have a child with special needs, it rings even more true,” Tori said. “We appreciate it from the bottom of our heart, all the help.”

Jarred said that whatever van they purchase, they plan to keep it for as long as they can to help improve Elliana’s quality of life.

Anyone interested in helping the family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van can do so by making a donation at GoFundMe.com.