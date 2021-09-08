Portland firefighters to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11

Portland Fire and Rescue attacked a 2-alarm fire at Renner’s Bar and Grill that shutdown Multnomah Village for over an hour, July 18, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Saturday, Portland firefighters will be honoring the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

A total of 343 firefighters died that Sept. 11 — the day that terror attacks killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center site in New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon. Since then, 110 firefighters have died due to related illnesses.

Portland Fire and Rescue will be honoring those fallen heroes with a small ceremony this Saturday, which will be livestreamed online for the public to watch. Several local firefighters who flew to New York immediately after the terrorist attack and a retired New York City Police officer will share stories of being at ground zero that day.

“That horrific day 20 years ago brought firefighters, emergency workers, law enforcement and fellow citizens together to help one another and stand united in the midst of chaos,” PFR Chief Sara Boone said. “Today we come together to honor and recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001,” said Boone.