Portland's 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade is returning for the first time since 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you blinked at all this week, you may have missed the Portland temperatures surge from the mid-50s to the low-80s in just a matter of days. But you shouldn’t miss these events that mark the city’s first warm weather weekend of the year.

When: Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: 3121 S Moody Ave, Portland, OR 97239

Held at the Zidell Yards Barge Building, the One Motorcycle Show is the biggest custom motorcycle event across the globe. The 14th annual show will feature stunt shows, live bands, art, over 300 custom-built motorcycles and more.

When: Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 100 SE Alder St., Portland, Oregon 97214

The Portland Night Market is back in action with pop-ups from dozens of small businesses. The market will have everything from tooth gems, to glitter extension specialists, to chocolate-covered macaroons.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Where: 5013 NE 42nd Ave., Portland, OR 97218

The latest installment of the Oregon Brewery Running Series kicks off at Northeast Portland’s Oakshire Beer Hall. After running, walking or jogging the 5K, participants can enjoy a free craft brew from the beer hall, swag from the running series, and the opportunity to win additional goodies.

When: Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: SE Bush Street and 82nd, Portland, OR 97206

After three years of cancellations, the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade is back. The parade highlights the diverse communities surrounding Portland’s 82nd Avenue and will include performances from the Lee’s Association Dragon and Lion Dance Team, Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers and The Beat Goes On.

When: Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 721 NW 9th on Portland, OR 97209 on Saturday, and 240 SE Clay St., Portland, OR 97214 on Sunday

For the first time this year, you can shop for vintage fashion, accessories and home goods at the Portland Flea. This event “for the creators, curators and collectors” displays some of the city’s best food, clothing and art businesses.

When: Saturday, April 29 and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: 455 NE 24th Ave., Portland, OR 97232

If you’ve never tried orange wine, Pairings Portland’s Orange Wine Fest would be a good place to start. The local wine shop and bar will offer a flight of five orange wines that have never been featured in the store before.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: 602 NE Prescott Street, Portland, OR 97211

The Portland Playhouse is hosting a performance of Great Wide Open, a Jessica Wallenfels play based on the novel of a similar name. The play follows the story of two high school students who fall in love while enduring hard times at home.