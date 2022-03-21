The national average gas price fell 9 cents per gallon in the last week, but Portland's decrease hardly compares

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gas prices in Portland are 76.4 cents higher than they were a month ago and in the last week, the average price has only fallen 0.5 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a company that tracks gas prices across the U.S.

That’s significantly different from the national average, which has fallen 9 cents per gallon in the last week.

Among the 387 stations surveyed in Portland Sunday, the cheapest station had gas priced at $4.37 per gallon and the most expensive station was $5.49 per gallon.

The average price in Portland Monday is $4.79 per gallon. That’s $1.62 more per gallon than the average price in the city a year ago.

The nearby metropolitan areas of Tacoma, Salem and Eugene all had lower average gas prices on Monday. In Tacoma, the price was $4.74 per gallon. In Salem it was $4.62 per gallon and in Eugene it was $4.69 per gallon.

In Oregon, the station with the cheapest gas had it priced for $4.03 per gallon and the highest price in the state was $5.99 per gallon.

As of Monday, the national average price of gasoline is $4.23 per gallon. Gas Buddy said this is the first time in 12 weeks the national average price of gas has declined.

The company said that while the decline is subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID-19, and Russia’s war on Ukraine, it expects to see prices drop again this week in most areas.

“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”

GasBuddy says it updates its prices 288 times every day and monitors nearly 150,000 gas stations nationwide.