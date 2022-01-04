Portland Gear creates fundraiser to help businesses in Hillsboro fire

Portland Gear designed and launched merchandise called “Heart for Hillsboro” to help businesses and the community impacted by a 4-alarm fire in downtown Hillsboro. (Courtesy Photo: Portland Gear)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a massive 4-alarm fire damaged more than a dozen businesses in downtown Hillsboro, a Portland business owner is stepping up to help those in need.

Marcus Harvey, the owner of Portland Gear, announced on his store’s Instagram that his business designed and launched two shirts and a sweatshirt to help Lucia Isabel Collection’s GoFundMe, a business impacted in the fire. The proceeds will also go towards the Hillsboro Community Engagement fund.

Harvey graduated from Century High School in Hillsboro and said he wanted to help the store owner who graduated from the same school.

“They were pulling out dresses in garbage bags and smoke damage, and I can admit as an entrepreneur and as a business owner and as someone who puts everything into this, to stand there and see your building burn down — everything you just worked so hard for — it definitely pulled at my heart,” Harvey said.

Portland Gear launched a fundraiser to help those impacted by the 4-alarm blaze in downtown Hillsboro. (Courtesy Photo: Portland Gear)

The design of the fundraiser merchandise includes a red heart with an “H” in the idle with the words “Heart for Hillsboro” around it.

Harvey said he has been in communication with Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway about the devastation and hopes this can help the community in a time of need.

“I hate that we have to do these things… I wish these things never happened, but this is what we do, and we’ll show up in this way,” he said. “We’ve done it before, and we’ll do it in the future. So, if we can make a t-shirt that brings people together, we’ll do it. We’ll do it every time.”

Currently, the “Heart for Hillsboro” merchandise can be purchased for pre-sale on Portland Gear’s website.