PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Trees and shrubs in the Portland area have just started to bud and hyacinths and irises are poking the tips of their leaves out of the ground – all before a cold snap hits the region.

So, are these signs of spring about to be squashed by snow? And if so, could it cause lasting damage?

Andrea Melnychenko, a biologist and communications manager at Dennis’ 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center, said the chilly weather could pose a risk to some flowering and fruiting plants, but the damage won’t be nearly as extensive as the April snowstorm that hit the region in 2023.

She said evergreen, leafy plants like camellias and daphne, and any new plantings, will be the most vulnerable to the cold snap, especially when the low temperatures move in with a strong east wind.

“The cold winds will dry out sensitive leaf tissue leaving plants more exposed to the cold — it’s almost a negative feedback loop and more damage is done than if either extreme happened alone,” she said.

There are some things people can do to protect their plants from the below-freezing weather. Melnychenko suggests making sure plants in pots or under eaves are well-watered before the cold snap. They can also provide physical barriers around vulnerable leaves, like placing frost cloth or sheets over them.

Another option is to place overturned nursery pots over plants in the ground to help shelter them from the wind.

“If possible, bring potted, leafy plants into unheated spaces like mudrooms and garages until the temperatures come back up above 28F consistently,” Melnychenko said.

She said water helps insulate the soil and protects plants’ roots and leaves from cold temperatures. She recommends plant owners take a few minutes to water them before the cold weather hits.

Outdoor plants aren’t the only ones people should worry about. Indoor plants should also be moved away from large windows during cold weather to help prevent leaf damage.

KOIN 6 News meteorologists say snow flurries could begin Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. More snow is expected from Wednesday night to Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s starting Wednesday.

Dennis’ 7 Dees has locations in the Portland metro area, Vancouver and Seaside.