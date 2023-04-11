This photo shows the weeping cherry trees in bloom at the Portland Japanese Garden on April 10, 2023. Courtesy Portland Japanese Garden

More blossoms are expected to open at the garden before the end of the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If the rain has kept you away from the cherry trees in bloom on the Portland waterfront, you have another opportunity to take in their beauty at the Portland Japanese Garden.

Since the garden is located at a higher elevation, its cherry trees bloom later than those on the valley floor.

Will Lerner, a communications specialist for the Portland Japanese Garden, said the cherry blossoms really started to “reveal themselves in earnest” the week of April 10.

“The weeping cherry in our Flat Garden is really beautiful and there’s some great pictures you can take of it from the western veranda of the pavilion, and right next to it as well. Cherry Tree Hill and our Strolling Pond Garden next to the heavenly falls,” Lerner said earlier this spring, explaining where the best places in the garden to take photos are.

On Monday, he said the weeping cherry and the tree next to the Umami Café have blooms on full display.

The trees next to the Strolling Pond Garden have yet to fully bloom, but gardeners predict the blossoms will open by the end of the week.

The Portland Japanese Garden has a Cherry Blossom tracker feature on its website. The page is updated daily with the status of the cherry tree blooms.

Unlike Western gardens that burst with colorful flowers, Lerner said Japanese gardens tend to emphasize greenery and serenity. While most of the Portland Japanese Garden is focused on greenery, springtime is a chance when visitors can enjoy a splash of color from the cherry trees.

The garden also features rhododendrons, azaleas, wisteria and flowering dogwood.

Lerner said the placement of the Portland Japanese Garden’s cherry trees is intentional. They were specifically placed within certain sight lines and views, offering people prime opportunities to stop and take in their beauty.