The Japan Institute launched in 2022, and its physical location will open sometime next year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Portland Japanese Garden wraps up its 60th year, the minds behind the popular tourist attraction are looking ahead to opening a sibling organization.

In 2022, the Garden purchased the 3.65-acre property that formerly held the Salvation Army near Forest Park. The $4.2 million property, which includes four separate buildings, will act as the official Japan Institute.

The Japan Institute was first launched in 2022. It’s been described as a “global cultural initiative” that expands on the Garden’s pre-existing programming through art exhibitions and other engaging events.

So far, the Japan Institute has held most of its events in the Garden’s original location. Starting sometime next year, it will have a home of its own.

“At the campus, it won’t be an attraction in the sense that the Garden is, meaning it won’t see visitors throughout the day,” Communications Specialist Will Lerner explained. “Instead, it will have limited, ticketed programming including performances, lectures, seminars, and workshops in a series of spaces.”

One of those spaces is the Center for the Arts, which will feature a dining room and commercial kitchen for culinary events and offerings. The center will also hold offices, classrooms and studios for artists of multiple mediums.

The Theater and Education Center will serve as a performance venue, as well as a training space for people who want to learn traditional and modern approaches to Japanese garden design techniques. According to the organization, the International Japanese Garden Training Center is “something that preexists Japan Institute and has since been placed under its umbrella.”

The Garden will also offer a 22-room residence hall for trainees and other short-term guests.

Additionally, the Japan Institute will have a cottage for creatives — and their families — who come to Portland for the Artist in Residency Program.

Portlanders should expect a groundbreaking ceremony in 2024.