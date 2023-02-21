PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As Tuesday, Feb. 21 marks World Kombucha Day, a Portland Kombucha company is aiming to deliver health benefits and a positive impact in the world.

Kombucha, tea with fermented cane sugar, is described as a “fizzy iced tea with health benefits,” Brew Dr. Founder, Matt Thomas, said — noting benefits like healthy bacteria and yeast.

Brew Dr., founded in 2008, offers a variety of Kombucha flavors including the company’s number-one seller “Clear Mind” with mint, rosemary, sage and green tea, or its “Love” flavor, with lavender, chamomile and jasmine green tea — with 1% of “Love” flavor profits going to 1% For the Planet.”

“In my opinion, it’s the most delicious way to get the benefits of fermented food into your daily diet,” Thomas said.

He added “Oregon’s just got such a wonderful community of beverage businesses, beverage start-ups that we were embraced in the local market, and we’ve grown to a pretty good business employing about 150 people.”

Brew Doctor also aims to make an impact with its carbon-neutral operations at its Tualatin kombucha brewery.

“Growing up in Oregon, Oregon had the first Bottle Bill for recycling, so it was just in our values to be good stewards of the planet as a business,” Thomas said. “We try to use business as a force for good every day.”

The company claims to be the only B-Corp certified kombucha business — operating on 100% renewable energy since 2018 and using bottles made with 20% recycled glass.

Brew Dr. can be found in several retailers including New Seasons, Costco, Safeway, WinCo and Whole Foods.