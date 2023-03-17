PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portlanders have the chance to shop local BIPOC and women-owned businesses during Women’s History Month at the Meso Makers Market.

With a market featuring 50 women-owned businesses, non-profit organization Meso supports small businesses, especially minority-owned businesses, Director of Business Development Jataune Hall said.

“The Meso Makers Market is designed to support the entrepreneurs we’re serving that are product-based businesses,” Hall said. “So, for those who have storefronts — who maybe aren’t in the north, northeast area but still want an opportunity to show their products in north, northeast — we have a shop just for them.”

Hall added, “for those who don’t have a store but are thinking about it, or aren’t really sure how to make it happen, here’s an opportunity for you to see if your products are in demand.”

“I literally would not have our storefront in Aloha, Oregon without Meso,” said Jelana Canfield. owner of Jelana’s Bake Shop. “Meso helped me get everything from the education to the loan to open up our shop.”

Canfield will be showcasing cookies and dessert bars at the market, including vegan, gluten-free and non-glycemic options.

The market runs March 17 through 19 and March 24 through 26 starting 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Alberta Commons.