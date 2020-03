PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A man between 55 and 75 years old is the first Multnomah County resident to test positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

The case is being treated at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center at OHSU. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon to 15 across seven counties. The OHA is working with Multnomah County to identify and isolate anyone who may have been in contact with the patient in the last two weeks.