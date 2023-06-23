PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland non-profit Cultivate Initiatives is launching its second annual Beautification Give-a-Thon on Monday as the non-profit works to clean up the city and break its record for trash pick-up.

Cultivate Initiatives, which began in 2020, offers community healthcare initiatives in addition to a workforce development program to connect people facing homelessness to local job training — including opportunities to work for the organization’s beautification clean-up crew.

During the give-a-thon, which runs from June 26-30, the organization hopes to beat its previous trash clean up goal of 30,000 pounds of trash to 40,000 pounds next week.

Beautification Lead Jay Ahearn says the workforce program gives hope to both houseless Portlanders.

“We have given the opportunity for people to come back and work for five days and come out with me or my other teams and just to see that they can work again. A lot of them have been out of work for a long time so just to give them a leg up or give them encouragement that they can do it,” Ahearn said.

Cultivate Initiatives Executive Director Caleb Coder added that the beautification program “employs neighbors that are houseless or are formerly houseless, being able to give neighbors confidence that they can be a part of the workforce.”

For the give-a-thon, community members can pledge $1, $5 or $10 for every 1,000 pounds of trash removed, with all donations matched.