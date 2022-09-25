PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s officially fall — and that means the u-pick orchards are welcoming people to visit.
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
5 – Smith Berry Barn
Located in Hillsboro, the farm offers apples when they’re ready, pears — and of course, berries. Click here for more.
4 – Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island
Living in Portland? Try Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island, which is a fifth-generation family farm growing fruits and vegetables. Website here.
3 – Jossy Farms
This Hillsboro farm has been in the Jossy family since 1885 and offers hazelnuts, walnuts, and pears in addition to apples. Website here.
2 – Oregon Heritage Farms
The fourth-generation family apple farm in Scholls features 200 acres of apples, with a farm store open starting from mid- to late-August through November. Website here.
1 – Bell’s Orchards
Bell’s Orchard features apples, pears and peaches when they’re in season, along with honey from its own bees. Website here.
Happy apple picking!