PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s officially fall — and that means the u-pick orchards are welcoming people to visit.

Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.

Located in Hillsboro, the farm offers apples when they’re ready, pears — and of course, berries. Click here for more.

Living in Portland? Try Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island, which is a fifth-generation family farm growing fruits and vegetables. Website here.

This Hillsboro farm has been in the Jossy family since 1885 and offers hazelnuts, walnuts, and pears in addition to apples. Website here.

The fourth-generation family apple farm in Scholls features 200 acres of apples, with a farm store open starting from mid- to late-August through November. Website here.

Bell’s Orchard features apples, pears and peaches when they’re in season, along with honey from its own bees. Website here.

Happy apple picking!