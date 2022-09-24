Have fun at the farm!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s fall, so that means it’s time for apple-picking and a visit to a corn maze.

Want to plan a corn maze visit at a local farm? These are the top-rated corn maze places on Yelp.

Located on Sauvie Island in Portland, this year’s corn maze features an important message of hope. Website here.

Typically opening the first weekend of October, Fazio Farms also has pumpkins, snacks and a produce tent, in addition to a corn maze. Website here.

With a 10+ acre corn maze, there’s also a pumpkin patch and a farm store — and there are events all throughout October. Website here.

The Sauvie Island farm is offering pumpkin cider, two kinds of corn mazes, a hay ride and thousands of pumpkins to choose from. Website here.

A must-visit for many in the Portland area, the Roloff Farms in Helvetia features train rides, a “spooky loop” and a hay pyramid along with a wagon tour ride, in addition to a lot of pumpkins. Website here, with details on tickets.

The Wilsonville farm features a pumpkin patch and a spooky farm walk starting in late September through the end of October — and other events around the holidays. Website here.

Want to get lost? The top-rated corn maze in the Portland metro area is at The Maize at the Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island. You can buy tickets online.

