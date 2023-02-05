PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following three days of striking, the City of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced that they had tentatively reached a new deal and that the strike was over.

In a joint statement released at 12:30 a.m., the groups shared that following 12 hours of mediation Saturday, they had agreed to a new bargaining agreement.

They also said that effective at 1 a.m. Sunday, the Portland City Laborers strike was over.

The groups concluded the statement with a hopeful look toward a future of working together.

“We look forward to reuniting with our colleagues and celebrating the ability to continue serving this community, together,” the statement read.

The strike, which began Thursday, came following nearly 10 months of negotiations between the City of Portland and Laborers Local 483.

The city said that in that time, they met with Laborers 19 times, but to no avail. Final offers were made by both parties in late December 2022, but the union rejected the city’s proposal.

According to the city, they were offering a 12% raise to the workers, but the union said they took concessions during the pandemic.

This is a developing story.