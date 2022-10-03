PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is right around the corner, and there’s no shortage of eerie events around the city to help Portlanders celebrate during the month of October.

When: Friday, Sept. 30 to Monday, Oct. 31

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR Price: $16-$30 per ticket

Portland is home of one of the U.S.’s oldest operating amusement parks, Oaks Park. But for the second spooky season in a row, Oaks Park will transform into Scaregrounds PDX just after dark. There will be three haunted houses for thrill-seekers to choose from, including one that features ‘80s horror movie villains, one that challenges people to ‘survive the night’ in an abandoned manor, and a chilling tour of a museum that houses ‘victims of deranged experiments.’

When: Friday, Sept. 30 to Monday, Oct. 31

12219 NE Glisan Street, Portland, OR Price: $32.99+ per ticket

Fear PDX, the self-proclaimed scariest haunted house in the Pacific Northwest, offers eight haunts throughout the month. Just last year was the 10-year anniversary of the horror experience. More recently, KOIN’s Kohr Harlan got a sneak peek of the scary sights located in Northeast Portland. Brian Mudgett of Fear PDX said that tickets often sell out, so make sure to buy one soon for can’t-miss featured haunts The Harvest, Radioactive Rampage and Midway of Fear.

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 to Monday, Oct. 31

300 N Winning Way Portland, OR Price: $27+ per ticket

Located in the 40,000-square foot basement of Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Underhill Haunted House has plenty of space to scare the pants off of anyone who dares to enter. This ‘Season of Screams’ has three ‘Tales of Terror’: Bloods Point Road, Morbid Nightmares and Underhill Manor. Last year’s experience got positive reviews for its in-your-face actors, and their realistic makeup and costumes.

When: Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 31

10860 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR Price: $20+ per ticket

The “Capital City of Fear” returns this year with a new location right next to the Spirit Halloween at Cedar Hills and Barnes Road. Fearlandia 2022 has two themes that are sure to horrify all who might enter. The first theme, Night Terrors, walks visitors through a portal that reveals what is keeping Billie up at night. Last but not least, the Carn-Evil theme highlights killer clowns at the ‘world’s deadliest show.’ Beware.