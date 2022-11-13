Police are seeking Jarrid Huber, 23, after he failed to turn himself in. Photo taken Nov. 8, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for an accused arson suspect who they say failed to turn himself in and now has a felony warrant.

Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, was on pretrial release in the case of a first-degree arson stemming from a May 25, 2021 declared riot, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Huber was arrested for allegedly lighting a dumpster on fire outside the Justice Center, causing damage to the dumpster as well as minor damage to the building.

He was also accused of spray painting “anarchist symbols” on the building, according to the court documents.

Huber was also accused in an unrelated case of disorderly conduct on Nov. 8, 2022, the night of the midterm election, which Portland police say happened before the warrant was issued.

Huber is described as a 6’2″ white male, 210 pounds.

Police ask that anyone who sees him calls 911 immediately, and they say to not approach him.