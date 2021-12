PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Police Bureau recovered a stolen vehicle with some valuable items inside and are searching for the owner.

Police tweeted Sunday morning saying it appears the car and items were taken in a bar burglary. Inside the car were three full kegs of beer, a propane tank, a meat smoker, and several cases of beer.

Found in a recovered stolen car-items likely to have been taken in a bar burglary. Are you missing:

3 full kegs of beer, a propane tank, meat smoker and multiple cases of beer? If so, please call non-emergency and reference 21-358431 to get these items returned to you pic.twitter.com/cMHl5ae9lc — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) December 26, 2021

Anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle should contact the police bureau’s non-emergency number at (503) 823-3333