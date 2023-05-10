PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Unique Markets, a pop-up shop featuring over 100 businesses and local artists, is running through Mother’s Day weekend at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.

“Unique Markets is a modern pop-up shopping experience curated to show the best of the best. The best independent designers, small businesses, local artists and brands,” said Unique Markets Portland Owner Heidi Reichert.

Unique Markets began in 2020 with 40 vendors and has since grown to include 150. Reichert says the market has received hundreds of applicants from vendors applying to be part of the pop-up shop experience.

“We’re looking for brands that are obviously ethical in their practices, we are looking for small, independent businesses, we’re looking for quality in products and obviously a really compelling story,” Reichert explained.

“There’s definitely something for everyone,” Reichert said. “We have everything from jewelry designers to art, to products for the home, to accessories and clothing — lots of amazing food.”

Portland-based Mister Ok’s Essentials, which specializes in candles and body products, will be among the vendors at the weekend event. It will be the business’ third market appearance.

“It’s always so cool, from being there the first time to now our third time seeing just familiar faces, being with other vendors,” said Mister Ok’s Owner Precious Hannah. “Product does fly, I will say that.”

Unique Markets will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13 and 14 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.