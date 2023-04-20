PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland taqueria Tacovore is mixing up support for a local non-profit with new cocktail and proceeds helping teach LatinX families about climate change.

Tacovore will be serving their new Primavera Verde cocktail — featuring Mezcal Union, cucumber and soda water — starting Saturday, April 22 and through the week.

Half of the proceeds from the cocktail purchases will go to Familias En Accion and Mezcal Union will be matching donations on Earth Day.

Familias En Accion is a culturally specific organization that provides health and climate change education, said Rachel Alford of Familias En Accion.

“All of our services are completely free to community members, so all the donations are supporting our programs across the board,” Alford explained. “Our climate program is our newest one, so we’ve been offering virtual climate disaster preparedness workshops that fill up instantly. So, having resources can really help spread those and create more opportunities.”

Alford continued, “here at the local level, we found that there’s just not a lot of resources in Spanish, so having these is really critical – helping families prepare, understand what the health impacts are and then also how they can help to mitigate climate change.”

Tacovore’s Rachel Grunwald added, “it’s a fact that marginalized communities are impacted by climate change at a much higher rate so, being able to directly help, it’s huge.”