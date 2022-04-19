The students want all new infrastructure in Portland to lower carbon emissions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland teenage climate activists will be protesting Thursday when President Joe Biden visits the Rose City Thursday to discuss infrastructure.

The students from Sunrise Movement PDX say they plan to hold signs, sing songs and listen to speeches outside Harriet Tubman Middle School, where the Oregon Department of Transportation is proposing to widen Interstate 5 through the Rose Quarter Freeway Expansion.

The students demand that any transportation project built within the Portland metropolitan area must promise to lower carbon emissions.

The group is led by sophomores who attend Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Sunrise Movement PDX has been holding biweekly climate strikes to protest proposed freeway expansions for nearly a year.

The students hope President Biden will side with them and mandate that any replacement of the Interstate Bridge must be designed to lower carbon emissions through the use of congestion pricing, limiting auxiliary lanes, and expansion of public transit across the Columbia River.

Sunrise Movement PDX recently joined the Just Crossing Alliance and together they’re pushing for a climate-friendly, congestion-relieving iteration of the proposed Interstate Bridge replacement.