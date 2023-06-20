Enjoy the sunshine! The days get shorter after Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The recent stretch of cool, rainy days have reminded Oregonians that spring is still here, but that changes Wednesday on the summer solstice.

Wednesday, June 21 marks the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. Summer officially begins at 7:57 a.m. Pacific Time.

Portlanders are in for a whopping 15 hours and 41 minutes of daylight on the solstice, with sunrise at 5:21 a.m. and sunset at 9:03 p.m.

The June solstice occurs at the moment the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer, which is the northernmost parallel latitude on Earth at which the sun can appear directly overhead at noon.

After reaching this point, the sun will begin appearing lower in the sky for the northern hemisphere and the days will start getting shorter. For the southern hemisphere, the days start getting longer.

The summer solstice also marks the only day of the year when all locations inside the Arctic Circle experience a continuous period of daylight for 24 hours.

In Portland Wednesday, the noon sun will reach its highest point in the sky near 68 degrees from the southern horizon.

Jim Todd, director of space science education at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, said there will be nearly 93.6 days of summer from the June solstice to the September fall equinox.

When Portland reaches winter solstice in December, the Portland area gets just under 9 hours of daylight and the sun is at its lowest point near 21 degrees.