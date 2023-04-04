PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman was sentenced Tuesday for her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Lilith Saer will spend three years on probation, perform 200 hours of community service and pay $500 after pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. The judge did not follow the prosecutor’s recommendation of 60 days of home confinement, partly because Saer lost her job and is looking for work.

During a hearing earlier this year, Saer admitted she was inside the Capitol building illegally for approximately 5 to 6 minutes and then remained on the Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, investigators believed Saer was connected with QAnon, a group that believes in a wide-reaching conspiracy theory that’s popular among right-wing extremists.

Saer was arrested on July 7, 2022, following the FBI’s investigation, which found video recordings and photos from Jan. 6 capturing Saer who had bright blue-colored hair. The FBI met with three people who know Saer and confirmed she was the person pictured. Investigators also confirmed the person in the photos resembles Saer’s driver’s license photo.

Saer is one of nine people from Oregon or Southwest Washington accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

KOIN 6 News producer Alex Heiden contributed to this report.