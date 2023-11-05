PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Tigard Public Library will host an evening with Evelyn Diamant Banko, whose family fled the Nazis in 1938, on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The 6 to 7:30 p.m. talk, organized in partnership with Friends of the Tigard Library, will be held in the library’s Burgess Community Room.

The presentation is part of a Holocaust remembrance commemorating the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht or the “Night of Broken Glass.”

Kristallnacht occurred Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis went on a rampage, demolishing Jewish businesses — breaking front glass windows in the process — and arresting 30,000 Jewish men, who were sent to concentration camps.

As a toddler, Banko and her family fled Austria after a sympathetic official tipped off her father, telling him he shouldn’t return home that night or he would be arrested and most likely end up in a work camp, Banko explained in an interview with the University of Oregon Alumni Association’s online publication.

