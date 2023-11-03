PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Youth Philharmonic is entering its 100th season and a new exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society looks back at their legacy.

On Friday morning, PYP leaders officially cut the ribbon to welcome the first visitors to the exhibit, officially titled ‘Sagebrush to Stumptown: Portland Youth Philharmonic’s Astonishing First Century.‘

PYP is the first youth orchestra in the nation to reach this historic milestone. It all started in Harney County with a small youth orchestra in 1916 and continued to grow once it moved to Stumptown in 1924.

“PYP is such a meaningful piece of Portland and my childhood,” said Leslie Wu, PYP Board President and alumna of the program. “I spent most of my youth going to their concerts and eventually performing in the orchestras. I still remember the feeling of coming on stage at the Schnitzer Concert Hall, it instilled so much pride for what myself and my friends were creating. Even though I did not go into music professionally like many of my peers in PYP, the experience prepared me for so many of the challenges I faced in higher education and in my career.”

The exhibit will be at the OHS through the beginning of February 2024. In addition, you can see PYP perform at their upcoming concert on November 11 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.