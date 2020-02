Portlanders celebrate Mardi Gras with annual parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Rain totals from Monday amounted to zero, unless you were far NW in Astoria or Kelso. PDX is behind in our month to date totals by -1.77" but still ahead year to date: +0.93".

Tuesday morning expect some patchy fog at the coast and in the valley until about 8 or 9 a.m. Some locations may bottom out to the low 30s, which brings the chance of slick roads/sidewalks in a freezing fog scenario.