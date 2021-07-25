Portlanders hit the pavement to celebrate downtown

The effort is part of a downtown revitalization celebration

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the sun shining, Portlanders grabbed their skates in downtown Portland to take pride in their city.

The Skate Mobile series, organized by the Rose City Rollers, stopped by the North Park blocks downtown. Attendees enjoyed smoothies blended with bike power and tunes spun by Carlos the Rollerblader.

This is part of the city’s efforts to liven up public spaces through the “Here for Portland” celebration happening throughout the weekend.

“The city made this available to us – we’ve been attending meetings about reactivating Portland spaces this summer,” said Sarah Iannarone, the executive director of Street Roots.

Street Roots describes itself as a “membership advocacy organization” on its website. The organization represents advocates to break “political gridlock” to address unsafe and incomplete public streets.

“In my opinion, having access to streets that are great makes Portland wonderfully livable,” added Iannarone.

The event was free with skates available to rent.