Portlanders want to know: ‘Is the water safe?’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps and employees from the Portland Water Bureau fielded questions from concerned citizens Wednesday night who were asking if the city’s water is safe to drink after test results in November showed some homes had lead levels that exceeded the federal action level.

A new filtration system is expected to be completed in 2027 and will filter and treat the naturally corrosive Bull Run water. Before then, the city says a $20 million treatment facility that’s set to go online in April will be the permanent solution to neutralizing the water’s corrosive properties, thus making it less likely for lead to leach into people’s water.

The Nov. 30 test results showed some sampled homes had lead levels that exceeded the federal action level of 15 parts per billion. Two homes had levels that were more than five times the legal threshold.

At the town hall Wednesday night, water bureau officials explained that lead is a concern in homes built between 1970 and 1985, when copper pipes were joined together with lead solder, and that this includes less than 10% of the homes in the city. They said the water that comes from the Bull Run Watershed is corrosive and causes lead from the solder to leach into water as it enters the home.

Portland Water Bureau said it took immediate action after the test results came back in November. It adjusted the alkalinity and pH in the water to neutralize its corrosive properties and reached out to at-risk residents directly to warn them and inform them on ways to protect themselves.

The Portland Water Bureau offers free lead-in-water tests to anyone in the city and encourages anyone who lives in a home at risk of having lead in its water to run water for 30 seconds to two minutes in order to flush the pipes, if the water has been sitting still in the pipes for an extended period of time.

Tom Liptan asked water officials if they could be more specific about how long it takes to flush pipes.

Scott Bradway, the water quality information program manager at Portland Water Bureau, said it will depend on the home and how far the service line stretches to meet the main line.

“Really the best way to determine or figure that out is to check the water temperature. When you first turn on the water in the morning it’s going to be a little warm because it’s been sitting inside your house all night, and ask you’re kind off flushing out that water that’s been in your home plumbing, you’ll feel that drop in temperature, particularly this time of year,” he said, adding that the colder water indicates the water from the main has made its way inside the house.

Bradway said the bureau is providing water filters to customers who have detected high levels of lead in their water, but one listener wanted to know why they weren’t available to anyone who requests one.

Portland Water Bureau Director Gabe Solmer volunteered to answer the question and said free filters for a whole population has been a successful strategy in cities that have lead service lines because those affect everyone in an area.

“In our case we have very specific populations who could best benefit from a filter and you can notice in all our materials that we do recommend filters in some situations,” she said.

In 2017, Portland Water Bureau began work on creating an improved corrosion control treatment facility, which the bureau says will be a permanent fix to reducing the corrosivity of the Bull Run water so it does not cause lead to leach. It will increase the alkalinity in the water to 25 mg/L and the pH so that it has a level of 8.5 when it comes out of customers’ taps.

However, it was revealed at the town hall that the $20 million Luster Hill corrosion control treatment facility that’s scheduled to open in April 2022 will only operate for five years. The bureau is also in the process of building a new filtration plant for the Bull Run Reservoir, which will serve the dual purpose of corrosion control and filtration.

“It’s not that what we’re building currently, at Lusted, which we call our improved corrosion treatment project, isn’t going to be enough. It’s just that when we build the treatment plant it’s going to be incorporated into that plant,” Yona Akagi, water quality manager at Portland Water Bureau, said. “I do think once the new treatment plant does come online, the filtration plant, the Luster facility will no longer be used.”

Portland Water Bureau said they’re still designing the filtration plant and plan to reuse as many pieces of the Luster Hill facility as possible. In the chat conversation of the Zoom town hall Wednesday, some people expressed concern that the $20 million spent on the corrosion control treatment facility was a waste. Portland Water Bureau does not see it that way. It says it’s serving the purpose of mitigating the lead situation as quickly as possible and the city has a compliance deadline it’s required to meet and this new facility will allow them to do that.

At the end of the hour-long town hall, Dee White asked very directly if Portland’s water is safe to drink.

Mapps and the Portland Water Bureau employees who were present assured White the water is safe, that they were taking measures to assist residents who might be at risk, and that the permanent solution would be online in a few months.

Mapps told those attending the meeting that he hopes to hold more town halls to address water concerns in the future.