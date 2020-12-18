Portland’s Cadillac Cafe ready for holiday breakfast orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christmas is now one week away, which also means New Years’ is two weeks away!

The folks over at Cadillac Cafe in Northeast Portland want to be sure you’re prepared for breakfast for both holidays. The family favorite is open for take-out and delivery. Head over to their website for a full menu.

