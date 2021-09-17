Portland’s first female police chief Penny Harrington dies at 79

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Penny Harrington, a groundbreaking force in the Portland Police Bureau, has died at 79.

Penny Harrington was the first female detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain at the Portland Police Bureau. She later went on to be appointed chief — making her the first-ever female chief of a major police agency in the country.

Current PPB Chief Chuck Lovell confirmed the news in a pair of tweets on Friday morning. In the tweets, Lovell said Harrington influence women across the nation, both during her tenure as chief and throughout the rest of her life.

“We extend our sympathy to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Lovell said.

