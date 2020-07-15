Portland’s Japanese Garden temporarily closing

Second case of COVID-19 forces campus to shut down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Japanese Garden announced it would be closing its campus temporarily after a second employee reported contracting the coronavirus.

Officials with the longstanding urban oasis said the closure is out of an abundance of caution for visitors and to hold a deep cleaning of the entire property.

“While it has been 13 days since the first case has been on site, the second was diagnosed on Tuesday,” officials said in a release. “Learning this, we made the decision to close the Garden immediately.”

The Japanese Garden will remain closed through at least Friday, July 17.

“As the number of daily cases are on the rise in Oregon, we believe it is prudent to act with an abundance of caution,” officials said.

Nestled atop Washington Park, Portland’s Japanese Garden opened in 1967 as a symbol of peace between nations that two decades earlier were at war. Most of Portland’s significant Japanese-American community were sent to concentration camps during World War II. But in the late 50s, even amid much anti-Japanese sentiment, Portland started reaching out to Japan—establishing a sister city relationship with Sapporo and other economic ties.

Tokyo Agriculture University professor and Cornell University graduate Takuma Tono designed the original five and a half acres.