Portland’s QuarterWorld gets a bonus round

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like every other non-essential business in Oregon, Southeast Portland’s QuarterWorld arcade was had no choice but to shut down last month because of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
And unsurprisingly, manager Logan Bowden said he had to let go of almost all of his staff as a result.
But after pulling the plug on the business for the time being, Bowden and his staff came up with an idea. If he could offer month-long home rentals of pinball and arcade games for people stuck in their homes, he would be able to hire at least some of his staff back.
