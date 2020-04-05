Portland’s QuarterWorld gets a bonus round

When the coronavirus pandemic made pinball parlors a no-go, QuarterWorld earned a bonus round by offering shut-in Portlanders eager to play the opportunity to rent games for their very own home. (CBS NEWS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like every other non-essential business in Oregon, Southeast Portland’s QuarterWorld arcade was had no choice but to shut down last month because of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

And unsurprisingly, manager Logan Bowden said he had to let go of almost all of his staff as a result.

But after pulling the plug on the business for the time being, Bowden and his staff came up with an idea. If he could offer month-long home rentals of pinball and arcade games for people stuck in their homes, he would be able to hire at least some of his staff back.

