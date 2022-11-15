PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.

Formed as an underground skate meet-up in 2020, the Secret Roller Disco now hosts free weekly events around Portland that include DJs, party lights and occasional skate rentals.

The group announced the upcoming events on its popular social media pages. The Thursday and Saturday roller discos will both be held inside the old Marshalls space from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We are beyond excited to announce a return to Lloyd Center Mall in the former Marshalls spot,” the group said.

While self-propelled vehicles other than skates have been disallowed at past indoor skates, the group said that it will permit scooters at the mall discos.

On-site skate rentals will be provided by the Rose City Rollers Skatemobile for $10 per pair on Thursday. Arriving early for rentals is encouraged. No skate rentals will be available on Saturday.

Thursday’s event will feature a showcase of DJs and production elements provided by Oasis PDX.

“Just like Secret Roller Disco, Oasis is a team of friends that formed together to start putting on their own events in the past two years, and has since grown into their own event production company,” Secret Roller Disco said. “We’ve teamed up with them because we both love creating joyful experiences from scratch that bring people together.”

On Saturday, the disco will feature DJ Prashant, who is known for spinning a worldly mix of musical styles.

“If you’ve ever been to any of DJ Prashant’s high-energy Jai Ho dance parties, you’ll know you’re in for a treat,” the group said. “He’ll be blending us a skate-perfect mix of Bollywood, Bhangra and other regional dance music with TOP 40, EDM, Latin and global tunes.”