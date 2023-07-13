Witnesses say a man was smoking what they believed to be fentanyl inside the building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fentanyl exposure at a senior care facility in McMinnville caused police to initiate a “mass casualty incident” that potentially affected 20 people, authorities said.

The incident caused Northwest Senior and Disability Services, located at 300 SW Hill Road, to be evacuated.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2:40 p.m. after an employee alerted police that a man had been discovered smoking what was believed to be fentanyl inside the building earlier in the afternoon.

When confronted during the 911 call, the man refused to identify what he had been smoking and walked away from the building, according to police. Twenty occupants were inside at the time.

The McMinnville fire and police departments assisted with the evacuation, and 11 people were evaluated for their symptoms. Officials say one was taken to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for evaluation.

The suspect has yet to be located, and the investigation is ongoing.

