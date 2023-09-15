The school district alerted families by email a week ago about the possibility of a strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As a possible strike looms, Friday was an important day for negotiations between Portland Public Schools and its teachers union.

Sept. 15 was the last scheduled date with a state mediator, the person who shuttles back and forth with each side’s offer and changes during the negotiation. By the end of the meeting, the Portland Association of Teachers said negotiations had reachedan impasse.

Without an agreement, that could mean a possible strike.

For months, the Portland district and its teachers union have negotiated pay, student discipline, planning time, and class sizes. Teachers have been working without a contract since June.

Declaring an impasse means starting the process of final offers, a 30-day cooling off period. After that, if there still isn’t an agreement, the teachers could vote to call a strike.

The earliest a strike could happen is Oct. 23.

After the meeting, the PAT issued a bargaining brief to its teachers in which they say, in part:

“After 219 days of bargaining prior to mediation and three frustrating and largely fruitless mediated bargaining sessions, we have ceased to see any meaningful movement from district management on issues most important to our membership. Therefore, we have officially declared an impasse in the bargaining process. Over the next week, your Bargaining Team will be preparing a final offer and we expect district management will be doing the same. It seems quite unlikely that management’s final offer will be even remotely acceptable.

“Should management’s final offer continue to ignore the basic right of educators to have salaries that keep up with inflation; should it continue to ignore the need for meaningful increases in planning time to serve students; and should it fail to provide guarantees of additional wrap-around supports for students’ mental and behavioral health, the only route to a just settlement will be the full mobilization of all educators toward a strike action.“

Parents like Rose Huling told KOIN 6 they are happy to support teachers, but are concerned about the possibility of no school.

“I’m nervous about it, because my daughter just started kindergarten – a big transition for her,” Huling said. “Having to have her take time off after just starting would be disruptive for her.”

The school district alerted families by email a week ago about the possibility of a strike, but there are still plenty of parents who are not aware of the possibility.

Historically, Portland teachers have never gone on strike. They have voted for a strike, but settled with the district just days before putting up picket lines.

