Power outage impacts thousands in Oregon City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Thousands of residents were without power in Oregon City early Saturday morning, according to Portland General Electric.

A PGE map showed 2,172 people were affected by the weekend outage which started at about 5:30 a.m.

The electric company restored power for most around 7:20 a.m. According to the outage detection map, 13 customers are still without power.

There are currently no details about what caused the outage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.