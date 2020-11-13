Thousands without power as storm blows through Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With heavy rain and high winds coming in, thousands of people are without power around Oregon.

Customers in the Portland Metro area and surrounding counties are experiencing outages Friday morning, as a storm blows through the region. Outages are also being reported in Marion County and along the coast.

According to Portland General Electric, nearly 3,900 customers are affected in Multnomah County as of 8 a.m. Meanwhile, 1,242 are affected in Clackamas County and 1,026 are affected in Yamhill County. A total of 656 customers are reportedly affected in Washington County, which is down from the 1,237 reported earlier in the morning. PGE also reports 1,420 customers are affected in Marion County.

PGE outages map as of 7 a.m. (Courtesy: PGE)

Pacific Power reported over 1,500 people were without power in NE Portland around 7 a.m., but the outage has since been resolved. Out near Seaside, however, over 1,000 customers are reportedly affected — which is down a few hundred as was reported earlier in the morning.

As of 8 a.m., the power company says there are a total of 113 outages in Oregon affecting a whopping 11,078 customers. The bulk of those outages are occurring in eastern and southern Oregon.

Pacific Power outages map as of 8 a.m. (Courtesy: Pacific Power)

Along with power outages, downed trees and wet roads are potential hazards with this blustery weather. Mountain passes are seeing substantial snowfall, as well. Drivers are advised to exercise caution if travel is necessary.

