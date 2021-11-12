Hundreds without power amid torrential downpour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people around the area are waking up without power this morning.

Heavy rain has been blowing through the region overnight and is continuing into Friday morning. Although no causes are officially determined at this time, local power companies are reporting a number of outages that are likely related to the inclement weather.

As of 5:15 a.m., Portland General Electric is reporting 22 outages with 618 total customers affected. Meanwhile, Pacific Power is reporting 7 outages with 270 customers affected.

Some outages are estimated to be restored by Friday morning. Others, however, may not be restored until the evening.

Another hazard of these wet and windy conditions — roads.

Roads are slick as the downpour moves through the region. In Portland, we are seeing large puddles and pooling in many areas. Be sure to stay alert and cautious on your morning commute.

Relentless downpours on the menu Friday. ⚠️🌧️ Here's the snippet at 7am, 10am, and 1pm today. Pockets of heavy rain will continue until this system shifts out he door late this evening. Be cautious on the roads again this morning! #PNW @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/GdXFMDp42R — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) November 12, 2021

A Flood Watch is in effect until Friday night. Steep hillsides are also at risk of mudslides and debris flows through the next 24-48 hours, especially in burn zones.