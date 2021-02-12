Thousands without power after night of wintry weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Power outages are affecting customers early Friday morning after a night of snow showers and icy conditions in various areas across the region.

As of 6 a.m., Pacific Power is reporting about 4,000 outages in areas just south of Salem. Meanwhile, Portland General Electric is reporting outages affecting over 1,800 customers in and around the tri-county region and more than 1,500 customers around the Stayton and Salem areas.

PGE outages map

Pacific Power outages map

If your power goes out, PGE lists the following tips:

Check surge protectors and all the GFCI outlets in your home to make sure they are working properly.

Check your circuit breakers and reset any that may have tripped.

If your entire home is without power or if other homes around you are without power, call PGE to report the outage, either by phone, online or the PGE app. You can also request to get updates and with our outage map, see which areas are being impacted by an outage.

Report outage — PGE

Report outage — Pacific Power

As the winter weather continues more outages could take place. Be sure to take proper precautions and preparations for inclement weather.